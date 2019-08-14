Chris Jones
SOUTHERN SHORES - Chris Jones, 66, of Southern Shores, NC passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on August 27, 1952, to the late J. Linwood Jones and Callie Louise Harris Jones.
Chris retired after 32 years of service with Carolina/United/CenturyLink as manager of the 911 division. He was a member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church and a graduate of East Carolina University. Chris loved the outdoors, an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, forever ready to help neighbors and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Smart Jones of 27 years; two daughters, Callie J. Wright and husband, Jimmy, of Raleigh, NC and Morgan J. Capps and husband, Russ, of Raleigh, NC; a stepdaughter, Courtney G. Borquet and husband, Cairo, of Costa Rica. He is also survived by two sisters, Dianne J. Gaskill of Manteo, NC and Darlene J. Twiford and husband, David of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Gary L. Jones and wife, Nancy of Knotts Island, NC. Chris had six grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jake Wright, Gavin Wright, Elle Capps, Grant Capps, Kalani Borquet and Angelo Borquet. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Jay Gaw and his brother-in-law, Jack Gaskill.
A Service of Reflection will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, Kitty Hawk, NC by Rev. Colin Snider followed by a reception in the church's social hall. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
The family suggests donations in Chris' memory be made to Outer Banks Community Foundation, 13 Skyline Road, Southern Shores, NC 27949 or online at www.obcf.org .
Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 14, 2019