Clarence Britt "Clyde" Goodman
EDENTON - Clarence Britt "Clyde" Goodman, 68, of 1651 Ocean Highway South, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mr. Goodman was born in Chowan County on January 9, 1952. His parents, the late E.A. "Chub" Goodman and Audrey Stanton Goodman, made their home and raised their four children in Perquimans County. Retired from the boat building industry, he had worked with both Carolina Classic and Regulator Marine. He was a member of Hertford Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Goodman Miller; and by his brother, W.E. "Buddy" Goodman.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 42 years, Deborah Black Goodman; three daughters, Kimberly Ann Goodman of Edenton, Stephanie Goodman Lawrence and husband, Chad, of Hertford, and Lisa Goodman Bunch and husband, Carroll, of Edenton; his sister, Darlene Goodman Harrell and husband, Jimmy, of Hertford; two granddaughters, four grandsons, a great-granddaughter, a great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. At other times the family is receiving friends at the residence.
A private family gathering will be in Cedarwood Cemetery where he will be buried beside his parents.
The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be directed to any chapter of the , or online at .
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 3, 2020