Clarence Elbert Whitehurst, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Clarence Elbert Whitehurst, Jr., 79, will be Friday February 7, 2020 at 1:00 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Joseph Turner, Jr., Eulogist. Visitation will be Thursday February 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
Clarence was a loving and devoted member of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. He was chairman Deacon, and superintendent. He, taught Sunday school and Bible Study, assoc. Minister since 1996 and became assist pastor in 2019. Served as interim pastor 2012-2013. He worked at at ECSU for 28 years.
Clarence is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Whitehurst, Sr.; and mother, Elizabeth B. Whitehurst.
He is survived by his wife, Earlene Whitehurst; one daughter, Linda Weeks(Charlie); four sons, Robert Whitehurst, Dunston Brooks (Michele), Troy Brooks (Yolanda), Linc Brooks (April); two sisters, Clarine Whitehurst, Emma Harris; and one brother, Melvin Whitehurst (Gladys).
He is also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Joyce Williams, and Susie Banks; brothers, William Whitehurst, Clifford Whitehurst; sister n laws, Geneva Lamb, Melvin Banks (Rev. Carocy); and brother n law, Bernard Williams. He is survived by 22 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.
