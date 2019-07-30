Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Russell Hastings Jr.. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - Clarence Russell Hastings, Jr., age 83, of Highway 158 West, Camden, NC died peacefully with family and friends by his side at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born July 24, 1936 in Camden to the late Clarence Russell Hastings and Pearl Lamb Hastings. He has been reunited with his beloved wife, Neldia Haste Hastings, in heaven.



He is survived by his son, Clarence Russell "Rusty" Hastings and wife Debbie of Camden, NC; daughter, Amy Lynn Planch and husband Ken of Moyock, NC; a cherished granddaughter, Madison Doxey; two sisters, Earlene Harris and husband Ike of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lois Sanders of Camden, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his loving sister, Onieta Hollowell.



Russell attended UNC as a pitcher with the intention to play baseball. Due to an accident that affected his elbow and the sudden loss of his father, he came home and began his life-long business. Russell was a past owner of Elizabeth City Music Company and Southland Trade, and owner-operator of The Border Station in Moyock. He was a fifty-year member of the Masonic Widow's Son Lodge #75 AF & AM. Rest in peace Russell, your work here is done.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hastings Family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

