Clyde Layden
TYNER - Walter Clyde Layden passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 70. At the time of his death he was surrounded by friends and family, which is how he lived his life.
Retired from C.A. Perry & Son, Clyde spent his final years here on this earth laughing, cooking, spending time on the Chowan River, and enjoying his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his son, Brian; and two daughters, Tonya and Scarlet. Clyde was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristian, Tyler, Nathan, Andrew, Carley, Gabriel, Faith, and Mya; and two great-grandchildren, Emory and Harper. Also surviving is his brother, Dickie Layden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Richard Layden and Louise Lane Layden; and by his sisters, Joyce Bunch and Faye Bailey.
Friends may join the family for a time of visitation and sharing memories on Saturday, January 18th, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1614 Virginia Road, Edenton.
Flowers are to be omitted, and any contributions in Clyde's memory may be made to a .
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 18, 2020