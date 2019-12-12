Corbin Ashton Harvey
ELIZABETH CITY - Corbin Ashton Harvey, age 3, of Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, NC gained his heavenly wings on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence following a battle with cancer. Born in Chowan County, NC on December 28, 2015 to Tyler Harvey and Kaitlyn Hufton Harvey, he loved the outdoors, was full of personality, and enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and monster trucks.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Bentley Dalton Harvey; his maternal grandparents, Nana and Pop, Garry and Christy Hufton of Roper, NC; his paternal grandparents, Heath and Billie Jo Roughton of Columbia, NC; his godparents, Sam and Shawna Keel of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Philippi Church of Christ, 74 Old Cherry Road, Creswell, NC 27928, officiated by Pastor Glenn Brickhouse and Minister Brad Giffin. A private burial will follow in a family cemetery in Roper, NC. A visitation will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harvey family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 12, 2019