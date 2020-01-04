The Daily Advance

Corey T. (Chico) Thomas

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
1132 Don Juan rd
Obituary
Corey (Chico) T. Thomas

HERTFORD - Celebration of life for Corey (Chico) T. Thomas, 45, will be Tuesday January 7, 2019 at Louisa Event Center, 1132 Don Juan rd at 12:30pm. Brother David Porter will deliver the Memorial Discourse. He graduated from Perquimans County High School. He had a passion for and enjoyed installing Carpet for 20+ years. Also a strong love for raising and breeding pit bulls. He was predeceased by father Curtis Thomas.

Survivors include: Mother, Brenda Spence; the love of his life, Kevonya Littlejohn; Daughter, Corvonya Thomas Littlejohn; Son, Kehlyl Thomas Littlejohn; Brother, Corriah Thomas; Aunt, Renee Baker and a host of nephews and great nieces, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Family will be receiving family and friends at 137 Two Mile Desert Rd in Hertford.

Stallings Memorial Chapel, Hertford is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 4, 2020
