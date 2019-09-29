Cornelia Hare Perry
TYNER - Cornelia Hare Perry, 97, of 110-B Wingfield Road, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Mrs. Perry was born in Chowan County on December 12, 1921, and was the daughter of the late David Richard and Mamie McClenney Hare. A homemaker, she was a faithful member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, its Nina-Aurelia Sunday School Class, and the Foy Farmer Ladies Circle. In earlier years at the church she had served as a teacher in Vacation Bible School, Director of the Sunday School Youth Department, and was active in the W.M.U.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude R. Perry; a daughter, Brenda P. Toppin; two sisters, Lillie Dixon and Beulah Daughtry; and by her brothers, Vance, Wilbert, Edward, Gilbert, Kelly, and David Richard Hare, Jr.
Surviving are her son, C. Ray Perry (Angie) of Chuckatuck, VA; her daughter, Sue P. Carr of Tyner; her grandchildren, Brian Douglas Chappell (Shaunte), Brad Toppin (Stacey), Randy Toppin, Shelley Perry, and Rana Weaver (Donnie); her great-grandchildren, Luke, Michael, Corey, and Carlie Toppin, and Will and Daily Ellis; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kyra, Koen, and Bodie Toppin.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Buck Leary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family at Sue's home, Wingfield Road, Tyner.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to caregivers Martha Rojar and Elene Perry the comfort and care given to their loved one.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 29, 2019