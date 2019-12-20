Corrine "Corky" Lytle Miller



OLD FORT - Corrine "Corky" Lytle Miller, age 89, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her son's residence while under the care of CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care (Hospice of McDowell County). The daughter of the late Joseph Lytle (Goldie) and Mable Haynes Connell (Slim), she was born in Fletcher, North Carolina on May 09, 1930.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude B. Miller; and one brother, Roy Lytle.



A retired veteran of the United States Air Force, Corrine was very active with the American Legion Post 288 in Coinjock, North Carolina, the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Currituck County Extension Homemaker. Known to have been a "spitfire" and hard headed, she enjoyed dancing, especially the jitter bug and square dancing, gardening and seeing others being happy. Corrine loved to travel and camp, but most of all, making memories with her family, especially her grandbabies.



Left to cherish her precious memories are two sons, Joseph C. Miller of Hendersonville and Charles "Tony" Miller (Terry) of Old Fort; four grandchildren, Joseph C. Miller, Jr. of Oregon, Joshua A. Miller (Brittany) of Oteen, David Miller of Elizabeth City and Mariah Kallenbach (Kase) of Old Fort; three step grandchildren, Nathan Whitesides of Asheville, Jessica Pitman (Brent) of Dysartsville and Aaron Whitesides of Marion. Corrine is also survived by seven great grandchildren; one sister, Ida Dunbar of Idaho; a number of nieces and nephews; and her long-time friend, Ronald A. Stretar of Oakhill, Florida.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Chaplain Roy Twitty officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.



Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Miller family.


