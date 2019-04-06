Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C.T. Dixon Jr.. View Sign

C.T. Dixon, Jr.



EDENTON - Charles Thomas "C.T." Dixon, Jr., 85, of 2016 Rocky Hock Road, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Dixon was born in Holland, Virginia on March 3, 1934, and was the son of the late Charles "Charlie" Thomas, Sr. and Lillie Hare Dixon. The retired owner of the former C.T. Dixon Logging Corp., he also had other business ventures through the years, including Mack Truck, Chrysler Automobiles, International Tractor, and Stihl dealerships. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Malcolm Dixon.



Surviving are his wife of over 66 years, Jackie Hall Dixon; two daughters, Marsha Gregory (Thomas), and Teresa Bateman (Ray); and a son, Randy Dixon, all of Edenton; a sister, Clara Peele of Edenton; a brother, Richard Dixon (Diane) of Jacksonville, FL; three granddaughters, Jennifer Spivey, (Kelly), Kimberly Brower (J.B.), and Jade Lassiter; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Graham, and Layton Spivey, Lilly, Sadie, and Harris Brower, and Jaxson Winslow. Also surviving are special friends, Mark and Debbie Moreland.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Revs. Bob Young, Bernie Hurdle, and Chris Gravning. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.



Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to his caregiver, Denise Baker, and to the staff of Community Hospice, for the comfort they provided him during his illness and declining health.



