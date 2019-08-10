Curtis Driver



ELIZABETH CITY - Curtis Driver, of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned peacefully from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Lin Bennett, officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.



He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Edith Driver, of the home; three children, Letitia Griffin of Orlando, Florida, Renita Greene (Myron) of Tampa, Fl and Jamall Driver of Elizabeth City, NC; siblings, Elsie Rogers of Phenix City, Al, Maggie Boone (Van) of Weldon, NC Anthony Driver of Chesapeake, VA Shirlean George (Terry) and Eutrilla Hill (Michael) of Elizabeth City, NC; one special aunt, Irene Brothers of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to care for Curtis and the Driver family. As published in The Daily Advance

