Cynthia (Cindy) D. Sawyer



ELIZABETH CITY - Cynthia (Cindy) D. Sawyer entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 5, 2019.



Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-8:00pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30pm at Beach Rivers funeral home.



Cindy was born on February 5, 1959 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Carolyn Fishburne. She received her education in the Camden County Public School System. She joined new Shiloh Missionary Baptist church at an early age, she was active in varies choirs, youth department, and kitchen committee. She was employed at Elizabeth City State University for 28 years in the Purchasing Department and served as assistant cheering coach for 10 years. She retired from Elizabeth City State University in the business and finance department in 2012.



She was preceeded in death by her mother Carolyn S. Fishburne and brother Paul Arvis Sawyer.



Cindy leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Elvis Brothers, of the home; one daughter Shauna Sawyer, of the home, four special daughters: Rosie & Raylin Allensworth, (Knightdale NC) Daija Mclean, & Kyrie James (Elizabeth City; one special sister, Shericka Sawyer of Raleigh, NC and one brother Derrick Sawyer (Leigh Ann) of Mooresville, NC; special God-parents Aunt & Uncle Brenda & William Sawyer of Camden, NC; five aunts: Doris Williams, Linda Coleman (Kenneth), Shirley Sawyer and Barbara Sawyer of Camden, NC, Vivian Lilley of Glen Bernie, Md.; one sister-in-law Ray Horton (Lonnie) of Chicago, IL and one brother-in-law Maurice Brothers (Kathy) of Mooresville, NC; three great aunts: Willie B. Upson of Jacksonville, Fl, Dorothy Sawyer of Camden, NC & Catherine Spellman of Chesapeake, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As published in The Daily Advance

