D. Wayne Stallings
CARY - Delton Wayne Stallings, 68, of Cary, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Stallings was born in Chowan County on September 14, 1951, and was the son of Faye Symons Stallings of Hertford, and the late Delton "Bake" Stallings. The owner and operator of Stallings Construction Company, he was a member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church in Belvidere.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his companion, Kathy Pope of Cary; four children, Kenny Stallings of Durham, Tammy Rakfeldt (Bret) of Oxford, Jason Stallings of Roxboro, and Heather Stallings of Durham; a sister, Lydia Perry (Gene) of Hertford; three brothers, Donald Stallings (Anita) of Rockwood, TN, Billy Stallings (Donna) of Elizabeth City, and Danny Stallings (Ann) of Hertford; and seven grandchildren, Colton, Whitney, Logan, Wyatt, Dylan, Alexis, and Alexandria.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home the hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, or online at .
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
