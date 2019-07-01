The Daily Advance

DAdrian Rondell Charity

Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Haven Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Manteo, NC
Obituary
D'Adrian Rondell Charity

MANTEO - D'Adrian Rondell Charity, 38 of Manteo, NC died on June 26, 2019.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Haven Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Manteo. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
