D'Adrian Rondell Charity
MANTEO - D'Adrian Rondell Charity, 38 of Manteo, NC died on June 26, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Haven Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Manteo. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 1, 2019