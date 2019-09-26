Dana Lee Gwynn
WINDSOR - Dana Lee Gwynn, age 67, of Batchelor Bay Drive, Windsor, NC died September 24, 2019 at his home. Born in Hampton, VA on February 26, 1952 to the late Wiley Gwynn and Dorothy Jean Sizer Gwynn, he was the husband of Cheryl Lawless. Mr. Gwynn was an electrical engineer with Department of Defense where he had his dream job as supervisor of the Tiger Team. He attended Fountain of Life Church, loved his family and friends, was an avid golfer, and loved being around the water.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Celeste Satiro (Marci) of CT; a son, Christopher Gwynn of VA; and his grandchildren - granddaughter, Shannon Baker, and grandson, Kyle Gwynn.
The family sends a special thanks to the caregivers from Community Home Care and Hospice of Williamston, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Fountain of Life Church, officiated by the Rev. Hans Hess. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Williamston, 200 Green Street, Suite # 203, Williamston, NC 27892. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gwynn family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 26, 2019