Daniel Lee Evans
GRANDY - Daniel Lee Evans, age 61, of Goosewing Court, Grandy, NC died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 27, 1958 to Julian Evans Sr. and the late Addie Outlaw Evans and was the husband of the late Amy Poland Evans. He was a construction foreman specializing in road construction.
In addition to his father, Julian, he is survived by his sister, Carolyn Evans O'Briant and husband Mark; and his brothers, Julian Evans, Jr and wife Laurie and Samuel Lee Evans and wife Denise.
A memorial service will be held February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Waterview Shores North Park.
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 24, 2020