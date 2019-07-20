Darlene H. Russell
ELIZABETH CITY - Darlene Hopkins Russell, 69, of 1244 Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, NC, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Russell was born in Pasquotank County on October 26, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Tilton Luther Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins. Formerly employed at Belk's of Elizabeth City, The Moose Lodge, and Rookies Sports Bar, she was a member of the Ladies of the Moose, and attended Fountain of Life Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Smithson.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 44 years, Robert Edward "Bobby" Russell; two daughters, Tracy Key Varner and Shelva Key White (Mike); a son, Gregory Russell; three sisters, Phyllis Gray, Marian Greico, and Judy Wilson; and a brother, Bobby Hopkins, all of Elizabeth City; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22nd, at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Preston Pitchford. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612, or online at .
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 20, 2019