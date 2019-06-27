Darryl Anthony Nixon
ELIZABETH CITY - Darryl Anthony Nixon, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 am.
Viewing will take place on Thursday, from 4-8:00pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00 at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at mother's residence 1629 Brookridge Dr., Elizabeth City, NC.
Darryl leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Ashley N. Nixon and Shara Nixon, both of Durham, NC; loving mother, Annie S. Nixon, Elizabeth City, NC; four sisters, Debra N. Sheard(Calvin), Valerie N. Price (Tony), Katrina Nixon and Gwendolyn N. Price; brother, Stevie Nixon; two grandsons; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy to the Nixon family. As published in The Daily Advance
