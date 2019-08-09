Daryl E. Hurdle
HERTFORD - Daryl Eugene Hurdle, 93, of 393 Swing Gate Road, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Hurdle was born in Perquimans County on March 31, 1926, and was the son of the late William Quinton and Lillie Pink Jordan Hurdle. Retired from the Aircraft and Supply Center at the US Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, he later worked part-time in delivery with the former Dozier's Florist. A faithful member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, he sang for many years in the Adult Choir, and had been a former member and treasurer of the Parkville Ruritan Club.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Ella Mae White Hurdle; his son, Dwight Hurdle and wife, Karen, of Hertford; his sister, Eleanor Glyn Stallings of Belvidere; two grandchildren, Derek Hurdle and wife, Gena, and Megan Hurdle; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey James Mae Hurdle.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Howard Sutton. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. A private burial will be in the family cemetery near the home.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 9, 2019