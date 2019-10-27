Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Lawson. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Oak Grove Methodist Church 775 Chapanoke Road Hertford , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Allen Lawson



ELIZABETH CITY - David Allen Lawson, (aka Pop-Pop, aka Slide Magoo, aka Crusher Lawson, aka Papason), age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Owensboro, KY on August 31, 1945 to the late Frederick Lawson and Mary Louise Ridings (Lawson), he was the husband of Carolyn Barton Lawson.



David served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and then worked as a salesman for an automotive recycling company, US258. He was an avid hummingbird watcher, who loved sitting on the back porch listening to the oldies. He enjoyed working on cars and caring for his great granddaughter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He was loved MUCH and will be missed greatly.



He is survived by three daughters, Angie Lawson, of Granville, NY, Becky Tyler (Gary), also of Granville, NY, and Janette Palumbo (Dominic), of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Janet Dykes, of Little Rock, AK and Maxine Rhodes (Mike), of Owensboro, KY; eight grandchildren, Cassie, Christy, David, Tyler Allen, Christian, Michael, Kayla and David Preston; a great grandchild, Aubrie; sister-in-law, Shirley Washabaugh; nieces, Debbie Whitbeck (Joe) and Donna Wicklund; and the mother of his first two daughters, Carolyn Bernal. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Tony Ridings, Vickie Evans, Jerry Ridings, Dennis Lawson and Patsy Head. Chosen family members of the heart are: Charlie Jones, Jerry & Vicky Burk, John Young, Ken Whitley, Linda & Andy Nosal and sons, Mark Holland, Sharon Love, The Lucky Ladybugs and The Stink Bugs.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Oak Grove Methodist Church, 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, NC on November 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Ladybugs at of Pasquotank/Camden County, NC at PO Bos 321, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC, is assisting the Lawson Family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at:



As published in The Daily Advance

