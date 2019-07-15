David Harold "Smokey" Lane
HERTFORD - David Harold "Smokey" Lane, 70, of 2209 Center Hill Hwy, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Lane was born in Portsmouth, VA on May 27, 1949, and was the son of the late Thomas Patrick Lane and Sarah Pearl Lane Townsend. He was a retired long-distance truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Summerfield, and by a brother, George "Buzzy" Townsend.
Surviving are his daughter, Cassie Lane Harrison and husband, Jason; two grandchildren, Micah Jayden Harrison and Sarah Harrison; six sisters, Jerri Edwards, Donna Jamison, Eleanor McCoy, Patricia Lane, Sylvia Edwards, and Maryellen Butler; a brother, Billy Lane; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Great Hope Baptist Church, 131 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the .
As published in The Daily Advance
