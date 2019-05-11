Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Mark Wilson



ELM CITY - David Mark Wilson (Mark) of Elm City, NC passed away May 5th, at home, with his loved ones bedside after a stubborn and dogged 10 year fight with brain cancer.



Born in Zebulon, NC, Mark was the youngest of 5 children born to David and Lalla Wilson. He was preceded in death by both parents and brother Henry.



Mark is survived by his wife and devoted partner of 41 years, Becki Wilson, as well as his sons Jason Godwin (Jennifer), Bryan Wilson (Carla), and Zak Wilson (Kate); beloved grandchildren Maddox, Carly Grace, Harper, Rylee, Lyla Jean, and Ada Marie, and brothers Tony Wilson (Billy Faye), Ken Wilson (Kathy); sister Glenda Wynkoop (William) and finally, Willie, his constant furry companion in his final days.



Mark's true joys in life were his grandchildren who knew him as "Pa". Their laughter and energy surely added years to his life. His love of family and community were what kept him fighting, and beating, the horrible disease that ultimately took him from us.



A gifted athlete, Mark loved basketball (Go Duke!) and was a scholarship basketball player at Louisburg College and Methodist University where he received his Bachelors degree. Later in life, despite his more than full time job and having 3 teenaged boys in the house, Mark earned his MBA from Campbell University.



With 41 years in the newspaper business, his career will never be duplicated in this electronic age. Over those years he held many different positions at the News and Observer, Zebulon Record/Gold Leaf Farmer, Suffolk News Herald, Florence Morning News, Greenville Daily Reflector and the Rocky Mount Telegram.



From selling advertising, setting type and copy layout (before and after computers), editor, and finally publisher of several daily newspapers, his skills earned him numerous statewide and national awards over the years.



Mark's published editorials still stand the test of time and his patience, skill, and pride at a job well done will be missed by the news community, readers, and customers for years to come.



A passionate contributor to charity and his much loved community, Mark also contributed his time as a teacher, coach, and mentor to many youths throughout the years.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Eastern North Carolina Medical Center, and Community Homecare and Hospice. A special thank you is also given to David Hunter, Mark's personal caregiver and friend.



A private graveside service will be held Thursday May 9th at 10:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life service open to all of his friends and family at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, NC on Thursday May 9th at 1:00 PM.



After Mark's Celebration of Life, all are invited to the Wilson home.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Twin County United Way or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wilson family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



As published in The Daily Advance

