Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Funeral service 2:00 PM Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church

David T. Bateman



TYNER - David Thompson Bateman, 80, of 300 Wingfield Road, Tyner, NC, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Bateman was born in Chowan County on August 23, 1938, and was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Grace Cale Bateman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Benny Cale Bateman and Jack D. Bateman, an infant son, Benjamin Taylor Bateman, and by a son-in-law, Fleetwood L. "Buddy" Harrell, Jr.



A farmer, he had served as Secretary, Vice President, and President of Chowan County Farm Bureau, as Chairman of the Tri-County Farm Bureau, served on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the NC Peanut Growers Association, served on the Board of the Peanut Growers Marketing Assn. of Franklin, VA for the Virginia-Carolina area, was a member of the NC Yam Assn., and had received the Chowan County Champion Peanut Production Trophy in 1978, 1981, and 1982. In 1982, he represented the Peanut Growers Assn. on a mission to England and West Germany to promote the sale of US peanuts.



A faithful member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, he had served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Adult Choir. Other community involvement included past membership in the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, the Chowan Ruritan Club, and serving as Vice Chairman of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners, elected in 1968 and completing two terms.



Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Fay Taylor Bateman, and their children, Lisa B. Byrum and husband, Randy, Cathy B. Harrell, and David F. Bateman and wife, Penny, all of Tyner; his brother, Dr. Durward F. Bateman of Raleigh; and five grandchildren, Brittany L. Byrum, Joshua L. Harrell, Nathan T. Harrell, Lauren E. Bateman, and Benjamin D. Bateman.



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Ron Parr and the Rev. Stanley Hare. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family in church social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his caregivers, Shelley Brabble, Carolyn Schwarm, Allison Byrum, Laura Brabble, and Sheryl Hewitt, who provided comfort to both he and the family during this period of declining health.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements



As published in The Daily Advance

