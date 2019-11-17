David W. Doxey
CAMDEN - David Wayne Doxey, 56 of 117 Upton Road, Camden, NC died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1962 in Elizabeth City, NC to Shirley Cartwright Doxey of Camden, NC and the late Walter Dewey Doxey.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a daughter, Ashely Lynn Chesson (Eric); a son, Nicolas "Nick" Doxey; two sisters, Debbie Eure (Gary) of Hertford, NC and Connie Albertson (Michael) of Camden, NC.
A funeral service will be held Monday November 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marc O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and at other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Doxey family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 17, 2019