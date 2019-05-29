Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Renee "Debi" Davies Carter. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Newbegun United Methodist Church 2219 Nixonton Rd. Elizabeth City , NC View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sturtevant's Funeral Home 5210 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah "Debi" Renee Davies Carter



PORTSMOUTH, VA - Deborah "Debi" Renee Davies Carter, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence. Born in Portsmouth, VA on August 16, 1955 to the late Art Lee Davies and Shirley Jean Rose Davies and the bride of Robert Gray Carter, Jr. Debi was a graduate of Manor High School Class of 1973. She stayed close to many of her classmates but missed the reunion this year. Debi was a life member of the Portsmouth Angler's Club and enjoyed many days of fishing aboard her Chaparral (Carter's Catch) at any beach, pier or dock. Debi had the touch of a good flounder angler and always cared for the environment. "Hail to the Redskins" was our fight song and she loved the Skins. We had a good time attending a game at the Old RFK Stadium. Known as the "Bulb Lady", she loved making crafts and participated in the annual Holly Days and the Mistletoe Show for several years. She had a talent that made her special and unique to those who knew her. Debi also loved yard sales in the Elizabeth City area and would stop along the road if she saw something interesting. She always had a good eye for treasures.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by an aunt, Patsy Langley of McDonagh, GA; her niece, Angela Bort (Todd); and a great niece, Brianna Dean of Chesapeake, VA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Davies White, and her brother, Art Lee Davies, Jr.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2219 Nixonton Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



A visitation will also be held at Sturtevant's Funeral Home, 5210 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Guests are welcome between 3:30 to5:00 p.m.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Carter family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

