Debra Perkins Sanderlin
MOYOCK - Debra Perkins Sanderlin, 66, of 1973 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, NC died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her residence. A lifelong resident of Currituck County, she was born June 16, 1953 to the late Charles Sivills Perkins and Eunice Dunton Perkins and was the wife of Sam W. Sanderlin. She was a graduate of the College of the Albemarle; retired after thirty years as a bank teller with PNC; was an avid gardener and loved the search for treasures at yard sales. She had an entire room dedicated to Coca Cola products that she had found and were gifted to her. She was also a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church. With all of those interests, she was first and foremost a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to Sam, her husband of twenty-seven years, Debbie is survived by three daughters, Christy Docsh of Winterville, Angie Waterman (Michael Winslow) of Greenville, and Samantha Page (Jarrod) of Aydlett; and six grandchildren, Zoe Docsh, Sari Docsh, Wyatt Docsh, Isabella "Izzy" Winslow, Emerson Page and Easton Page.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Dunton Cemetery, Aydlett officiated by Rev. Boyce Porter. The family will receive friends at the residence Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sanderlin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
