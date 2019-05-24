Della Beatrice Moore Crutch
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Della Beatrice Moore Crutch, age 94 transitioned from this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Dr. Saundra Sutton, officiating. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, is assisting the Crutch Family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 24, 2019