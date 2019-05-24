The Daily Advance

Della Beatrice Moore Crutch

Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Della Beatrice Moore Crutch, age 94 transitioned from this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Dr. Saundra Sutton, officiating. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, is assisting the Crutch Family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 24, 2019
