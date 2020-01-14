Delmar Harrell Hilbert
SOUTH MILLS - Delmar Harrell Hilbert, age 86, of 166 Lilly Road, South Mills, NC died Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Brian Center. He was born April 17, 1933 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Eber Loyd Hilbert and Nancy Inez Harrell Coffman and was the husband of Mary Rhodes Hilbert of the residence. He was a retired Physician's Assistant from the Naval Hospital Branch Clinic and a retired CPO from the U.S. Navy with twenty-two years' service and a veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Ellis, Christine Burgess; three sons, Daniel Hilbert, Charles Hilbert, and Gabriel Hilbert; a stepson, George Michael Bassett; and fifteen grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, Jeffrey O. Hilbert; and a sister, Rita Garafola.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Bishop Anthony Trotman officiating. Burial will be in the Rhodes Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy in the Samuel A. Twiford Veteran's Park.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hilbert family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
