Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delois Council Ragsdale. View Sign

Delois Council Ragsdale



ELIZABETH CITY - Delois Council Ragsdale was born on May 8, 1931 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina transitioned from this earthly place into the Heavenly Realm on Sunday April 14, 2019 in the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center Elizabeth City, North Carolina.



Funeral services for Mrs. Ragsdale will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon in the Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church 507 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City, North Carolina by Bishop A. C. Robinson Jr. Burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Cemetery on Peartree Road. Viewing will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the funeral home the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 P. M. and at all other times at 1305 Herrington Road where the funeral cortege will depart at 11;30 A.. M. on the day of service..



Mrs. Ragsdale was the daughter of the late Raynor and Mattie Overton Council. She matriculated in the Elizabeth City - Pasquotank County School System. Mrs. Ragsdale was a member of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church.where she was active until her health began to fail. She retired from Elizabeth City State University where she was employed as a Housekeeping Engineer.



Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by Two Daughters; Rwanda Ragsdale Farrer (Jerry) & Tommie Ragsdale McCune. Four Grandchildren and 10.5 Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother Virgil Eugene Council. She is also survived by Thomas Reggie Ragsdale (Trudy) whom she thought of as a son.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Ragsdale family.



As published in The Daily Advance

Delois Council RagsdaleELIZABETH CITY - Delois Council Ragsdale was born on May 8, 1931 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina transitioned from this earthly place into the Heavenly Realm on Sunday April 14, 2019 in the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center Elizabeth City, North Carolina.Funeral services for Mrs. Ragsdale will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon in the Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church 507 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City, North Carolina by Bishop A. C. Robinson Jr. Burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Cemetery on Peartree Road. Viewing will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the funeral home the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 P. M. and at all other times at 1305 Herrington Road where the funeral cortege will depart at 11;30 A.. M. on the day of service..Mrs. Ragsdale was the daughter of the late Raynor and Mattie Overton Council. She matriculated in the Elizabeth City - Pasquotank County School System. Mrs. Ragsdale was a member of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church.where she was active until her health began to fail. She retired from Elizabeth City State University where she was employed as a Housekeeping Engineer.Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by Two Daughters; Rwanda Ragsdale Farrer (Jerry) & Tommie Ragsdale McCune. Four Grandchildren and 10.5 Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother Virgil Eugene Council. She is also survived by Thomas Reggie Ragsdale (Trudy) whom she thought of as a son.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Ragsdale family.As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home A.C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home

1100 Southern Avenue

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 338-6348 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close