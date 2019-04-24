Dessie Marie Johnson



ELIZABETH CITY - Dessie Marie Johnson, 85, entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2019.



Dessie was predeceased by her loving husband, Mose W. Johnson and son, Arnold Derek Johnson.



Dessie leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Walter Anthony Greene(Brenda), Deborah Gail Blount, Darlene Greene Rogers, Ronald Derek Greene(Tammy), Connie Faye Parker, Bonnie Kaye McSwain; siblings, Bessie Murray, Lucy Brooks, Alice Gray, Shirley Griffin, Patricia Clarke(Robert), Gene Blount(Sheila), Glen Blount; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Beach Rivers Funeral Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. She will lie in state from 11:00 am until time of service. Viewing will take place on Thursday, 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at her sister's residence, Shirley Griffin, 1317 Millpond Rd., Elizabeth City, NC.



As published in The Daily Advance


