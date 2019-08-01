Diamantis Kampanis
ELIZABETH CITY - Diamantis Kampanis, age 85, of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Chios, Greece on August 15, 1933 to the late John Kampanis and Mary Triatafidou Kampanis, he was the husband of Helen Pagalos Kampanis. Mr. Kampanis was a Merchant Marine in Greece and was the former owner/operator of Atlas Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills and Currituck Pizza in Powells Point.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John Kampanis (Nicole); a daughter, Anastasia Perinis; seven grandchildren, Diamantis Joseph, Brianna, Caroline, Athena, Elani, Maria, and Marcella,; sister in law, Argie Shultz; a goddaughter, Rebecca; and a nephew, Chris (Katy).
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Kampanis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 1, 2019