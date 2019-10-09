Dianna Lynn Winslow Medlin
SOUTH MILLS - Dianna Lynn Winslow Medlin, age 67, of Lake Dr., South Mills, NC died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on May 5, 1952 to the late Kenneth Winslow and Sophie Jones Winslow, she was the husband of Durward Primrose Medlin, III. She worked as a field representative for the NC Court System and was a member of McBride United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Seth Durward Medlin of South Mills, NC; three sisters, Gail Lane (Winfred) and Patti Jones (Robert) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lori Murray (Chuck) of Louisburg, NC; two brothers, Ken Winslow (Patricia) of South Mills, NC and Jerel Winslow (Brenda) of Elizabeth City, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to her special caregivers, Trina, Kristy, Maria and Tender Loving Care.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at McBride United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Bill Blake. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to one's favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Medlin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 9, 2019