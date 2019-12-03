The Daily Advance

ELIZABETH CITY - Digna Lynn Walston entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 11:00am. She will lie in state from 9:00 am until time of service.

Digna Walston leaves to cherish her memories: children, Leroy Brown, Shaquille Joyner, Marcus Joyner, Elijah Walston, Michael Brown, Keith Brown and Linwood Walston, Jr.; siblings, Vivian McClain, Carolyn Winfield, Charles Joyner, Casandra Rosa, Kenneth Joyner and Linda Joyner; grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

As published in The Daily Advance
