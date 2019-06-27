Donald "Donnie" Ellis Wood
MOYOCK - Donald "Donnie" E. Wood, 76, of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, NC died June 24, 2019 at his home. Born on October 25, 1942 to the late Ellis Franklin Wood and Elizabeth Jones Wood, he was raised in Morgans Corner, NC surrounded by loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and rambunctious cousins. He was a 1963 graduate of the Fayetteville Industrial Education Center where he majored in Civil Technology. Donnie was a popular surveyor/engineer on the Outer Banks for many years and was very active in Real Estate. He was a past president of the Jaycees in Elizabeth City and recalled with fondness and humor the thousands of potatoes he peeled and cut into fries for the county fair. He loved to play golf and was a major college sports fan. He remained a devoted, lifelong fan of NC State UniversityGo Pack! Donnie, a man of great faith, was known for singing bass in the Southern gospel quartet, Just Inspired. He traveled the East Coast from New York to Florida sharing his love of Jesus Christ and encouraging and inspiring others.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Joan Kuhn Wood; four sons, Andy Wood (Megan), Joshua Wood (Shiloh), Jon Wood (April), and Jesse Wood; three daughters, Alanna Swiatkowski (Jonathan), Callie Wood (Justin), Emily Walsh (Mike); a sister, Glenda Crane (Roger); and nineteen grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Community Home Care and Hospice for their exceptional TLC, skill, and knowledge with special thanks and appreciation to nurses Julie and Zarah and Chaplain Davon.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 10, 2019 at Jarvisburg Church of Christ. Memorial donations may be made to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Dept. at www.crawfordfire.org. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wood family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 27, 2019