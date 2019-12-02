Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie Russell. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Twiford Memorial Chapel Funeral service 11:00 AM Twiford Memorial Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Donnie Russell



ELIZABETH CITY - Donnie Russell, age 63, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A native of Pasquotank County, he was born September 25, 1956 to the late Robert Clinton Russell and Loriana Schiavelli Russell and was the husband of Cheryl Yoder Russell. Donnie was a sales supervisor with Pepsi Bottling Ventures where he worked for thirty-nine years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved fishing and boating and being outdoors, and was a member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. He was first and foremost a family man, who adored his grandchildren.



In addition to Cheryl, his wife of forty-four years, Donnie is survived by his grandchildren, Clay Boseman, Kaylin Russell, Blair Russell, and Emily Russell; a sister, Gail Barnard of Elizabeth City; and three brothers, Paul Russell, Ronnie Russell (Mort) and Terry Russell all of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by his children, Donald Wayne Russell and Sheri Lynn Russell; and brothers, Moreno, Garland and Bobby Russell.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Renee Edwards and the Rev. Randy Ward. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 693 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Russell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

