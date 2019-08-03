Doris Esther Meads
ELIZABETH CITY - Doris Esther Powell Meads, age 80, of 2717 Peartree Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Chincoteague, VA on September 12, 1938 to the late Raymond Powell and Mary Bell Powell, she was married to the love of her life, Guy Duty Meads, for 61 years prior to his death in 2018. Doris served her country honorably in the U. S. Army. She was a member of Symons Creek Tabernacle where she taught Sunday school, worked in many roles at the church, and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Temple (Alvin) of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Ray Meads (Jackie), David Meads (Carole) and Eric Meads (Megan) all of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Powell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Preston Pitchford and Monette Meads. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and, at other times, at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 3, 2019