Doris J. Razor

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Kevin Johnikins
  • "My prayers and thoughts are with you. Mrs. Razor was always..."
    - Harry Tate
  • "You will be truly missed now rest well with our lord and..."
    - Marvin Sellers
  • "To Our Cousins, The Respass Family would like to express..."
    - Respass
  • "So sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences are with..."
    - Delma Johnson
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
Doris J. Razor

ELIZABETH CITY - Doris J. Razor of Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 21, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC at 2:30 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Razor leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Dianne Winslow, Elizabeth City, NC and Tonya Boyce (Tim), Suffolk, VA; two sons, Wayne Razor and Tony Razor (Linda) both of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Corrine Felton (Charlie) and Elizabeth Ann Goode; brother, Carl Griffin; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Razor family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 24, 2019
