Doris J. Razor
ELIZABETH CITY - Doris J. Razor of Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 21, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC at 2:30 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Razor leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Dianne Winslow, Elizabeth City, NC and Tonya Boyce (Tim), Suffolk, VA; two sons, Wayne Razor and Tony Razor (Linda) both of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Corrine Felton (Charlie) and Elizabeth Ann Goode; brother, Carl Griffin; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
