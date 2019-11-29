Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris T. Brickhouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris T. Brickhouse



ELIZABETH CITY - Doris Thompson Brickhouse, 90, of the 1100 block of Parsonage Street Extended died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 9, 1929 in Chowan County to the late Arthur Nelson Thompson and Hilda Saunders Thompson and was the widow of George Harold Brickhouse. She was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and a homemaker.



She is survived by two daughters, Georgia Potter and Peggy Hussey both of Greenville, NC; a son, Alan Scott Brickhouse (Margo) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Shirley Turner (Adolphus) of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, Joshua Brickhouse, Lucas Brickhouse, and Gabriel Brickhouse, Ryan Hussey, Lesley Adams, Leigh Ann Hodges, and Mary Margaret Finch; twelve great grandchildren; and a special niece and nephew, Stacy Rogers and Glen Turner. She was pre-deceased by a son, Billy Wayne Brickhouse; and a brother Leslie "Sonny" Thompson. The family would like to thank the Albemarle Hospice nurses, Dr. Steve Manuli and staff and the following caregivers, Da'Nika Edmonds, Eugenia Reid, Taressa Griffin, Mary Robinson, Yevette Jernigan, Monica Davis, Amber Morse, and Sallie Baughan.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Albemarle Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brickhouse family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



