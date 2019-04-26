Doris T. Cage
AYDLETT - Doris T. Cage, age 82, of Tabernacle Lane, Aydlett, NC passed away at her home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Charlotte County, VA on January 9, 1937 to the late Charlie R. Tucker and Grace Garrett Tucker, she was married to T. C. Cage of the residence for 59 years. She worked at the Cotton Gin for many years and attended Sharon United Methodist Church. A loving wife and mother, but her greatest joy was that of being a grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Sheila Lindsey (Cuffy) of Barco, NC; a son, Devin Cage (Judy) of Manteo, NC; her beloved grandchildren, Norman, Caroline, Ivy, Sam, and Fielding; two sisters; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by a son, Tim Cage, and two brothers.
A special thank you to Albemarle Hospice for the love and care shown.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hampton Cemetery, Waterlily, NC officiated by the Rev. Dr. Susanna Fitch-Slater. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cage family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
