Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy C. Lavoie. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy C. Lavoie



EDENTON - Dorothy Connell Cooke Lavoie, 89, of 640 Chambers Ferry Road, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in her home.



Mrs. Lavoie was born in Mecklenburg County on September 2, 1930, and was the daughter of the late David Arthur and Mae Bostic Connell.



A "stay at home mom", when her youngest child went to school, so did she, becoming a teacher's assistant and bus driver in the Chowan County School System until retirement. With her first husband, the late Reverend George H. Cooke, she was active in the churches he pastored, serving as a Sunday School teacher, VBS Leader, in the choirs, with Women on Missions, and as the secretary at Ballard's Bridge. After Rev. Cooke's retirement they became members at Macedonia, where she also served as secretary.



In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Rash (husband Roger), by her brother, James Lloyd Connell (wife Betty), and by a great-granddaughter.



Surviving are her husband of over 21 years, Leo G. Lavoie; her daughter, Donna Beth Cooke Southern and husband, Dan, of Travelers Rest, SC; and her sons, David S. Cooke and wife, Jan, of Bowden, GA, Douglas A. Cooke of High Point, and Kevin L. Cooke and wife, Cindy of Edenton. Also surviving is Leo's son, William G. "Jerry" Lavoie of Edenton. Together Dorothy and Leo shared seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A service celebrating her Life will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors Chris Gravning and Bob Young. The burial at Ballard's Bridge will precede the service. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building funds of either: Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932, or Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to caregivers Brenda Verzwyvelt and Sheryl Pierce for the care and comfort given to their loved one during her period of declining health.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Dorothy C. LavoieEDENTON - Dorothy Connell Cooke Lavoie, 89, of 640 Chambers Ferry Road, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in her home.Mrs. Lavoie was born in Mecklenburg County on September 2, 1930, and was the daughter of the late David Arthur and Mae Bostic Connell.A "stay at home mom", when her youngest child went to school, so did she, becoming a teacher's assistant and bus driver in the Chowan County School System until retirement. With her first husband, the late Reverend George H. Cooke, she was active in the churches he pastored, serving as a Sunday School teacher, VBS Leader, in the choirs, with Women on Missions, and as the secretary at Ballard's Bridge. After Rev. Cooke's retirement they became members at Macedonia, where she also served as secretary.In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Rash (husband Roger), by her brother, James Lloyd Connell (wife Betty), and by a great-granddaughter.Surviving are her husband of over 21 years, Leo G. Lavoie; her daughter, Donna Beth Cooke Southern and husband, Dan, of Travelers Rest, SC; and her sons, David S. Cooke and wife, Jan, of Bowden, GA, Douglas A. Cooke of High Point, and Kevin L. Cooke and wife, Cindy of Edenton. Also surviving is Leo's son, William G. "Jerry" Lavoie of Edenton. Together Dorothy and Leo shared seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.A service celebrating her Life will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors Chris Gravning and Bob Young. The burial at Ballard's Bridge will precede the service. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building funds of either: Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932, or Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980.The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to caregivers Brenda Verzwyvelt and Sheryl Pierce for the care and comfort given to their loved one during her period of declining health.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close