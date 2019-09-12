Dorothy Saunders Layden
EDENTON - Dorothy Lois Saunders "Dot" Layden, 99, of Edenton, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Edenton House.
Mrs. Layden was born in Chowan County on January 30, 1920, and was one of eight children born to the late Octavius and Isabelle Twine Saunders. A retired waitress, she was employed with Boswell's Restaurant and prior to that with Colonial Motor Court. A member of Edenton Baptist Church, more recently she attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Hertford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Parker Layden; two sons-in-law, Lou Mainville and Jimmy Godwin; six sisters, and by a brother.
Surviving are her three daughters, Jacqueline Page Mainville of Warsaw, VA, Gail L. Godwin of Hertford, and Glenda E. Layden (H.T.) of Freeman, VA; a son, Henry Eugene "Buddy" Layden (Carol Ann) of Smithfield, VA; five grandchildren, Shirley Rose Fallin, Bobby Layden, Dennis and Keith Godwin, and Christine Croarkin; nine great-grandchildren, Michelle, Krystal, Kala, A.J., Holden, Olivia, Ross, Carlie, and Cooper; and four great-great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Catherine, Camden, and Samuel.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and all other times at Gail's home, 177 Cottonwood Drive, Hertford.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to a .
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 12, 2019