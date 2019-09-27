Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Sue Cabe Guest. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH CITY - Dorothy Sue Cabe Guest, age 87, of Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. Born in Franklin, NC on September 13, 1932 to the late Roy Cabe and Annie Cabe, she was one of thirteen children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Ray Guest, I. Working as a mortgage processor before retiring, she attended Berea Baptist Church, was a true woman of God, and an inspiration to all of her brothers and sisters. Quilting, cross stitching and baking were some of her passions and she excelled at all. She was a member of the Eastern Star of New London, CT.



She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Wall (Mark) of Elizabeth City, NC and Debbie Guest Hilts (Richard) of Hertford, NC; a son, Leonard Ray Guest, II "Skip" (Veronica) of Colonial Heights, VA; sisters, Barbara Meadows, Rita Breedlove, Judy Queen, Mary Fadely, Linda Nelson, Martha Truscott, and Phyllis Vanhook; brothers, Bobby Cabe and Harry Cabe; five grandchildren, Wayne Wall, Elwood Richard Hilts "Woody", Derek Guest, Sawyer Guest, and Maddison Guest; and her devoted friend, Karen Hartley Pritchard. She was predeceased by two sisters, Brenda Carson and Carol Hodgin, and a brother, Roy Cabe, Jr.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise. The family will receive guests immediately following the service and at all other times at 116 Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City, NC. Memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Guest family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

