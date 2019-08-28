Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas (Doug) Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





MIAMI, FL- Douglas (Doug) Ross died in Miami, Fl in July. He was formerly of Asheville NC, Dayton OH and Littleton NH. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Enid and Edward Ellison of England and Moira and Pat Ross of Portugal.



He is succeeded by his Mother, Kate Ross of Camden NC; his father, Andrew Ross of Morganton NC; his brother, Edward Ross (wife, Erin and children, Annabelle and Max) of Woodside CA; his sister, Dr. Emily Nekl (husband, Dr. Casey and children, Ade and Elli) of Camden NC; sister Tory Roman (husband, Max and children, Malcolm and Beatrice) of Piedmont CA; and special friend, Crystal Hawkins of Weston FL.



Doug had some extraordinary accomplishments during his life. As a child he sang as a principal with the New Orleans Opera and was a featured artist on a CD with the principal harpist of the New Orleans Symphony and the lead actor in may community theatre productions. At one point in his life he was one of the youngest Microsoft System Engineers in the world and taught Microsoft classes to middle management at the age of 18. He recently won a Peloton exercise bike because of his writing skills and would always share anything he had when encountering someone in need.



Doug's ashes will be scattered at a later date in New Hampshire. Donations in his name may be made to The Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City NC 27909

Douglas (Doug) RossMIAMI, FL- Douglas (Doug) Ross died in Miami, Fl in July. He was formerly of Asheville NC, Dayton OH and Littleton NH. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Enid and Edward Ellison of England and Moira and Pat Ross of Portugal.He is succeeded by his Mother, Kate Ross of Camden NC; his father, Andrew Ross of Morganton NC; his brother, Edward Ross (wife, Erin and children, Annabelle and Max) of Woodside CA; his sister, Dr. Emily Nekl (husband, Dr. Casey and children, Ade and Elli) of Camden NC; sister Tory Roman (husband, Max and children, Malcolm and Beatrice) of Piedmont CA; and special friend, Crystal Hawkins of Weston FL.Doug had some extraordinary accomplishments during his life. As a child he sang as a principal with the New Orleans Opera and was a featured artist on a CD with the principal harpist of the New Orleans Symphony and the lead actor in may community theatre productions. At one point in his life he was one of the youngest Microsoft System Engineers in the world and taught Microsoft classes to middle management at the age of 18. He recently won a Peloton exercise bike because of his writing skills and would always share anything he had when encountering someone in need.Doug's ashes will be scattered at a later date in New Hampshire. Donations in his name may be made to The Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City NC 27909 https://afoodbank.org . As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close