Earl Louis White, Sr.



HERTFORD - Earl Louis White, Sr., 65 of Hertford, NC departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC.



Life Celebration Services reflecting the DASH of Earl's life will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Missionary Church, Hertford, NC. Interment will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery Viewing and Visitation will take place at the church on Friday, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.



Earl leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Dorcas White of Hertford, NC; three children, Earl Louis White, Jr., of Charlotte, NC, Quashawn Johnson of Hertford, NC and Ja'Melia Fleming (Tyquan) of Edenton, NC; siblings, Oscar White (Katie) of Hertford, NC, Leeora Brown of Hertford, NC, Mary E. White (Chris) of Hertford, NC, Minister Connie G. White of Hertford, NC and Isaac S. White (Rev. Dr. Vernell) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Lebaron (Michael) of Elizabeth City and Marion Leary (Joe) of Hertford, NC; two brothers - in law. Charles Lowder (Robin) of Raleigh, NC and Ervin Jackson of Hertford, NC; one aunt, Carolyn White (Rev. Thomas) of Winfall, NC; two uncles, Robert Jackson of Elizabeth City and Linwood Parker of Chapanoke, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the White family. As published in The Daily Advance

