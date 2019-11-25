|
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church
Earl Ray "Red" Morgan, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Earl Ray "Red" Morgan, Sr., 89, of 1540 Club House Road, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Morgan was born in Pasquotank County on December 31, 1929, and was the son of the late George Harvey Morgan and Thelma Cartwright Morgan. Retired from the Ford Assembly Plant in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a faithful member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, the J.L. White Sunday School Class, and the Joy Club. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a life member of V.F.W. Post 6060.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil H. Morgan; and by a niece, Bobi Jean Prevatte Whitson.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Frances Prevatte Morgan; his daughter, Kimberly Morgan Chappell and husband, Calvin Marshall "C.M." Chappell, Jr. of Kitty Hawk; his son, Earl Ray Morgan, Jr. and wife, Kathleen Wyatt Morgan, of Elizabeth City; two sisters-in-law, Florence Nicholson Morgan of Madison, VA and Georgilene Prevatte of Norfolk, VA; a brother-in-law, Carl Prevatte (Jackie) of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Calvin Marshall Chappell, III of Raleigh, Adam Hyler (Sheila) of Nags Head, and Jennifer Hyler of Portsmouth, VA; and four great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Ethan, Nina, and Lilly. Also surviving are two nephews, Wayne Morgan and Chris Morgan; and seven nieces, Rhonda Ranhorn, Sheila Morgan, Elaine McDonald, Carrie Haynes King, Debi Prevatte Asbell, Carla Prevatte Gore, and Cindy Bianco.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Don Morris. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Joy Club of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 25, 2019
