Earline Margaret D. Etheridge



MOYOCK - Earline Margaret D. Etheridge, 80, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Medical Hospital in Falls Church, VA.



Mrs. Etheridge was the daughter of the late Solom and Christine Greene Davis and she was preceeded in death by her husband, Milton W. Etheridge and sister, Mildred Davis.



She is survived by one daughter, Joycelyn Etheridge Collins; one grandson, Delon M. Etheridge; son-in-law, Kirby L. Collins; aunts,cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.



Mrs. Etheridge taught in the Currituck County School System for many years.



The wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Wilson Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, 245 N. Gregory Rd., Shawobor, NC.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Wilson Grove A.M.E. Zion Church in Shawboro, NC.



Walson Funeral Home, Inc., 723 Parsonage Street is in charge of arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance

