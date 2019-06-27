Eddie N. Parks, Sr.
BELVIDERE - Eddie Neil Parks, Sr., 79, of 1720 County Line Road, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mr. Parks was born in Chowan County on May 12, 1940, and was the son of the late Matthew and Retha Bunch Parks. A retired equipment operator with Weyerhaeuser in Plymouth, he was a member of Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. His pleasures in life were his family, friends, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dearl Parks; and by in-laws, Jimmy Casper, Sonny Bunch, and Helen Parks.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 61 years, Patricia Bunch Parks; a daughter, Coleen Proctor and husband, Jeff, of Hertford; four sons, Everett Parks, Sr. and wife, Dora, of Belvidere, Eddie Parks, Jr. and wife, Donna, of Tyner, Randy Parks and wife, Terry, of Edenton, and Brian Parks and wife, Lisa, of Belvidere; two sisters, Mary Ellen Casper of Hobbsville and Barbara Ann Bunch of Eure; a brother, Ray Parks and wife, Jean, of Wanchese; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. James Spaugh. A private burial will follow in the Bunch Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to building fund of Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from June 27 to July 3, 2019