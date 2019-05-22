Edith Pierce Gillikin
SHILOH - Edith Pierce Gillikin, age 95, of South 343 Highway, Shiloh, NC passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence. Born in Old Trap, NC on August 12, 1923 to the late Howard and Jennie Forbes Pierce, she was the widow of Ambrose Luther Staples and Otis Gillikin. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Elizabeth City Chapter # 44 for 76 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Renee Gillikin and partner, Cliff Johnson; stepson, Ambrose Staples (Juanita); daughter-in-law, Anita Staples; and twelve grandchildren, Dustin and Dylan Piper, Cheryl, Kevin, Mike, and William Staples, Chris Evans, Cyndi Fernandez, DeeAnn Sawyer, Eva Johnson, Susan Smith, and Anita Ellis; twelve great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Forbes, Elizabeth Riggs, and Louie Heath and a son, Garland Staples.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at all other times at the residence. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gillikin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 22, 2019