Edla Laverne Chappell Harrell
TYNER - Edla Laverne Chappell Harrell, 70, of 134 County Line Road, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Edenton House Assisted Living.
Mrs. Harrell was born in Perquimans County on September 21, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Romes Richard and Reba Mae Ward Chappell. A homemaker, she attended Center Hill Baptist Church and its Women's Missionary Union.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Ray Harrell; sisters, Daisy Hayter and Lillian Churn; and by her brother, Romes Elvin Chappell.
Surviving are her son, Kendall Harrell and wife, Emily, and their children, Lydia Joy and Connor Ray Harrell; four sisters, Betty Jane Harrell and Lois Carolyn Layden, both of Tyner, Janice Henrietta Hollowell of Smithfield, VA and Mary Lee Barclift of Hertford; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Center Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Russell Blanchard. A private burial will follow in the Chappell Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, in the church social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Kendall and Emily's home, 134 County Line Road, Tyner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tyner, NC 27980.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 26, 2019