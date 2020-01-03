Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund "Fletcher" Humphries Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edmund "Fletcher" Humphries, Jr.MOYOCK - Edmund "Fletcher" Humphries, Jr., 86, of Moyock, NC died at his residence Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Norfolk, VA on March 10, 1933 to the late Edmund Fletcher Humphries and Barbara Williamson Humphries. Mr. Humphries was the owner/operator of the H & W Plastic "Interiors" and a member of the Moyock Baptist Church. Fletcher loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He served his Country faithfully and was an US Army veteran.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ramona Lowe Humphries, two daughters, Barbara H. "Sparkle" Beers and husband, Bryan, of Maple, NC and Carry H. Dover and husband, Jeff, of Moyock, NC; four grandchildren, Martin Voliva, Marybeth Voliva, Jeffrey Dover and Sarah Dover; two great grandchildren, Jase Lemons and Khloe Lemons. The family would like to say a special "thank you" to Community Home and Hospice for the love and care they provided and especially to Vanessa McGilberry, Carolyn Mundy, Patrice Snowden, Michelle Everett, Karen Etz, Marybeth Voliva and the special care given by his grandson, Martin Voliva.Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 in the Moyock Baptist Church by the Rev. Vic Ramsey. There will be a private family burial in the Moyock Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives in the Fellowship Hall of the Church immediately following the service and at other times at their residence, 1541 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, NC. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Moyock Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Moyock Baptist Church, PO Box 459, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Humphries family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 3, 2020

